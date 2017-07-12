Former Man Utd talisman ready to seal shock return, could pen contract in October

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is reportedly well ahead of schedule in his bid to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered last season, and so Man Utd could hand him a new deal.

The 35-year-old sustained the setback against Anderlecht in the Europa League in April, which ruled him out of the end of last season with suggestions that he wouldn’t return until 2018.

Amid fears even emerging over his ability to continue playing, he was released by United as they decided not to take up the option of a second year on his contract, and so it ultimately looked as though his time in Manchester was over.

According to The Sun, he may be returning as having been allowed to continue his rehabilitation at Carrington this summer, he has amazed the medical staff at Man Utd with regards to his recovery and is expected to return well ahead of schedule.

Despite receiving offers from around the world for next season, the chance of continuing at United is now not ruled out, as he could return as early as October which would make it more appealing for Jose Mourinho to offer him a new contract.

Having signed Romelu Lukaku this week, the Portuguese tactician addressed a key weakness in his side. However, with Wayne Rooney moving on, perhaps there is still space for Ibrahimovic if Man Utd are serious about taking him back.

The report goes on to insist that the Swede is keen to continue playing for Mourinho, and with the Red Devils looking to compete on various fronts next season, Ibra’s return in October could potentially be a massive lift for all concerned.

It remains to be seen though who else United bring in between now and the end of the transfer window, as there is still a chance that he could be crowded out and forced to look elsewhere.