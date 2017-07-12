Jose Mourinho on verge of sealing £45m Man Utd signing, wants deal done in next six days

Man Utd are reportedly keen to push through a deal for Inter winger Ivan Perisic before next Tuesday, with a fee of £45m being touted.

The Croatian international has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford this summer, although new Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has made no secret of his desire to keep him and work with him moving forward.

According to The Guardian, he’s unlikely to get his wish as United want Perisic for £40m while the Italian giants are demanding £49m, which in turn has led to suggestions that a compromise could be reached for £45m.

Further, it’s added that the player himself is adamant about moving to Man Utd, as Mourinho looks to add a key addition to his squad.

The former Wolfsburg star would add goals, creativity, pace, movement and a great work ethic to the squad, while his versatility could see him deployed in various attacking positions too.

There is a timeline on the situation though, as in an ideal world Mourinho wants him to join Man Utd before Inter travel to China for their pre-season tour on July 18.

While Perisic is currently training with the Inter squad, United will want a deal to be agreed as quickly as possible now in order to give him as much time as possible to settle and build a chemistry with his teammates ahead of the new campaign.

United have already begun their pre-season tour of the US as they continue to train at the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, with Mourinho now hoping to add a third marquee signing to his Man Utd squad having already wrapped up deals for Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.