Man Utd plot fresh £50m raid for PL midfielder who wants move, will double £70k-a-week wages

Man Utd are reportedly set to push to sign Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier in a £50m move, while it’s claimed that he’s open to the switch too.

The England international is a key figure for Spurs, and will remain so as they look to compete for the Premier League title again next season while also making an impression in the Champions League.

According to The Guardian though, United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has already registered an interest in the player at the end of last season, on the instructions of Jose Mourinho, but on that occasion he was turned away by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs have no interest in selling one of their top players, but they could face fresh pressure to sell him as the report goes on to add that United will return with a second offer of £50m for the 23-year-old, while they also hold a key ace up their sleeve as they’re willing to double his current £70,000-a-week wages with Spurs having a £100,000-a-week ceiling.

Add to that the fact that Dier wants to play in midfield, a role that Man Utd and Mourinho would be willing to hand him, as opposed to being played in defence where he was primarily used last season at Tottenham due to Victor Wanyama’s form, it all points towards an exit.

However, the Guardian note that while Mauricio Pochettino may begrudgingly let Kyle Walker leave this summer with Manchester City heavily linked with a swoop, he doesn’t feel the same way about Dier as his teammate is more replaceable and if they receive the £50m fee that they’re demanding, that would undoubtedly be great business.

Cashing in on Dier makes less sense, but this situation may now be influenced by the player’s desire as if a move to Man Utd appeals to him, then it could be difficult for Tottenham to convince him to stay with limitations in terms of giving him playing time in midfield as well as raising his salary again.