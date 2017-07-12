Tottenham given ideal chance to offload £30m flop, Ligue 1 outfit hoping for second summer deal

Marseille have reportedly not given up on their hopes of signing Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko this summer as they eye midfield reinforcements.

The 27-year-old endured a miserable first season at White Hart Lane last year, as he struggled to make the desired impact and was often snubbed by Mauricio Pochettino in his starting line-up.

In turn, having failed to make it work, it looks as though Tottenham could be willing to cut their losses after just 12 months, with the Evening Standard reporting that they’re ready to allow the £30m flop to leave.

It’s added that Sissoko is also keen to move on due to the lack of playing time afforded to him by Pochettino, as he eyes a more prominent role next season in order to secure his spot in the France squad for the 2018 World Cup.

While it’s unlikely that Spurs will get their initial outlay back now, it could be a move to suit all parties as any fee received will ultimately allow Tottenham to go out and strengthen their squad where needed.

Further, the two clubs seemingly have a strong relationship as this would be the second signing between them this summer after Clinton Njie completed a £6m move to the French side after spending time on loan with them.

It’s added that Marseille would prefer an initial loan deal perhaps with an option to buy, but from Tottenham’s perspective, they’ll surely be pushing for a permanent transfer so that they can go out and sign a replacement.

Question marks were raised immediately over Sissoko’s move, particularly due to the price-tag involved. It turns out that those doubts were warranted as he now faces moving on after just one season.