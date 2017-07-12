Wenger warning for Guardiola over Arsenal target, but key midfield ace set to leave

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has reiterated that the club’s intention is to keep Alexis Sanchez this summer, and he will not be sold to a Premier League rival.

The 28-year-old has just 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Gunners, and in turn speculation has been rife over his future with no extension in sight.

While he’s yet to join up with his Arsenal teammates for pre-season having been given an extended break due to his international commitments this summer, Wenger has spoken from Australia and warned the likes of Manchester City that Sanchez will not be for sale this summer.

“The players have contracts and we expect them to respect them,” he told the media, as reported by The Sun. “It is a continuation of what I said last season, that we wouldn’t sell him to a Premier League club.

“Nobody knows today if he will be in the final year next season because he can extend the contract with us at the start or during the season.”

Meanwhile, The Sun also report on the future of another key Arsenal star, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a similar predicament with his contract running down.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been waiting for a contract renewal offer and has demanded reassurances over first-team football next season, with Guardiola also keeping an eye on his situation in addition to that of Sanchez, as per the report.

With no formal offer on the table as of yet despite tentative talks, time is surely running out for something to be agreed upon and it’s a strange tactic from Arsenal given that he’s on their pre-season tour and expected to play a fundamental role this coming season.

While the signing of Alexandre Lacazette last week was a huge boost for all concerned, there are still some serious question marks hanging over Arsenal, with the likes of Guardiola ready to swoop as soon as it becomes apparent that they can snatch some of the top players from their direct rivals, with Liverpool also credited with an interest in Oxlade-Chamberlain.