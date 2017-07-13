AC Milan transfer news: €40m to land Serie A superstar, player exchange ruled out

AC Milan have reportedly been quoted a fee of €40m by Juventus if they wish to secure the shock signing of Leonardo Bonucci.

Reports emerged on Wednesday night that the 30-year-old was considering leaving Turin, and in turn Milan had made initial contacts with his agent over a possible move.

According to Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the situation has developed significantly over the last 12 hours as after continued discussions with his agent, Alessandro Lucci, it’s suggested that Juve would be willing to discuss a €40m deal.

That’s excluding Mattia De Sciglio from the deal, but with the versatile full-back informing Milan on several occasions that he wishes to leave this summer with just 12 months remaining on his deal, the Rossoneri could push to have him included as he has been strongly linked with a move to Turin.

Having discussed the situation with Bonucci’s agent, it’s added in the report that Milan will now look to take their offer to Juventus for the Italian international to try and get a deal done.

Vincenzo Montella has already seen eight new players added to his squad this summer, with Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti and Antonio Donnarumma all joining the club.

However, this would undoubtedly be a huge statement signing as Bonucci is coming off the back of six consecutive Serie A titles with Juve and is considered one of the best defenders in Europe.

In turn, it would certainly raise the expectation levels at Milan, who arguably still need to address the midfield and attack before the start of the season, but it’s surely impossible to ignore the possibility of bringing in a player of Bonucci’s quality and class.