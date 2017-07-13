Barcelona fly out to secure €30m deal to solve major issue, great news for Arsenal

A delegation of Barcelona officials have reportedly flown out to Lisbon in order to complete a deal for Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Catalan giants have failed to properly address their issue at right-back since Dani Alves left the club last summer, and it was a problematic area for Luis Enrique last season.

In turn, they have seemingly made a point of bringing in a new defender this summer, and Mundo Deportivo report that it’s now likely to be Nelson Semedo.

Barcelona officials have flown to Lisbon to wrap up a deal for the 23-year-old Portuguese international, as per the report, who recently featured at the Confederations Cup earlier this summer.

It remains to seen whether or not a deal is reached on a transfer fee on this trip, but it appears as though Barca are now serious about signing Semedo and will look to push a deal through.

The knock-on effect of that is that it potentially leaves Arsenal breathing a huge sigh of relief as it would suggest that Barcelona have moved on from trying to prise Hector Bellerin back to the club.

Mundo Deportivo add that the refusal of the Gunners essentially forced the La Liga outfit to change their strategy, and so it looks as though Bellerin will remain in north London.

He may well have been the ideal signing for Barcelona this summer, but they haven’t wasted any time moving on to Semedo, and so that would suggest that they’re confident that he can fill the roll and give coach Ernesto Valverde one less thing to be concerned with heading into his first campaign in charge at the Nou Camp.