Barcelona superstars demand this new signing, Tottenham fans look away

Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Neymar have reportedly informed the club that they want them to add Tottenham star Dele Alli as the next marquee signing.

It’s not the first time that speculation in the media has suggested that key Barcelona players are influential in advising the club which transfer targets to pursue, and it certainly won’t be the last.

According to Diario Gol, there has been conflict over potential signings, with Messi unconvinced over the addition of Paulinho to bolster the Barcelona midfield. With a deal for Paris Saint-Germain ace Marco Verratti looking unlikely, it has led to another name gaining traction.

As per the report, in the event that neither Verratti or Philippe Coutinho arrive at the Nou Camp, Messi and Neymar have settled on Alli being the man to come in boost the team.

The England international is said to be liked for many reasons, including the fact that he’s still just 21 and has impressed for club and country, while his technique and physical presence have impressed the Barca duo.

Alli had his best season yet last year, scoring 22 goals and providing 13 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, and it seems as though that has helped contribute to why Barcelona’s top names are convinced that he would be a great signing.

It seems strange that players would be influential in the transfer dealings of the club, while there is no suggestion as of yet that the Catalan giants have even made an approach to Tottenham about Alli.

However, it goes without saying that it will be a huge battle to try and prise him away from London, as Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino will have zero interest in letting him leave and so it will likely take a monster bid to force Tottenham to even consider their proposal.