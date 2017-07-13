Chelsea ace desperate to force £40m exit, made to train alone amid speculation

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is reportedly keen to force a move away from the club and wants to join Manchester United this summer.

The Serbian international was a key figure in Chelsea’s Premier League title-winning campaign last year, but it looks as though he could be moving on in the coming weeks.

According to The Sun, he’s been training alone since returning for pre-season, although a minor injury concern could be the cause of that, while a touted move to United has been postponed due to the fall-out of the transfer scrap between the two clubs for Romelu Lukaku.

With Tiemoue Bakayoko on the verge of joining the Blues though, it remains to be seen whether or not that now gives Matic the green light to move on, although it’s added that Chelsea would prefer to sell abroad rather than hand the 28-year-old to a direct rival.

Bakayoko’s move has been delayed due to a troublesome knee injury and a lack of an agreement over the payment structure of the deal, but it looks as though he’s Stamford Bridge bound in the coming days despite the fact that his recovery is expected to keep him on the sidelines until September.

It’s a strange move to let Matic leave in many ways given that Chelsea need quality and depth in midfield to compete in four competitions next season, but it looks as though he’ll move on with the only remaining question being which club will he join.