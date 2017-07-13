Swansea man misses Pre-season tour after £40M Everton bid rejected

Swansea and Iceland star Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to miss out on the Swans’ pre-season tour of the US after a reported £40M bid from Premier League rivals Everton was rejected, as per Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, the bid from Ronald Koeman’s side was £10M less than Swansea value Sigurdsson at, with the Welsh side valuing the player at £50M.

As well as Swansea, Sky Sports report that a bid had already been rejected for the midfielder from rivals Leicester City, which was reportedly more valuable than the £40M that the Toffees had bid for the Icelandic international, who managed nine goals and 13 assists in 38 league games last season as Swansea managed to avoid relegation.

Swansea believe the £50M they value the midfielder at could be reached with the inclusion of add-ons, as reported by Sky Sports.

Should Sigurdsson move for the £50M that Swansea value him at, it’ll definitely be interesting to see who the Swans spend their new-found fortunes on.