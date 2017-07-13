(Video) £52m Arsenal signing takes 15 minutes to score first goal for Gunners

Alexandre Lacazette wasted little time in getting off the mark for Arsenal, taking just 15 minutes to score in his debut against Sydney FC.

As per BBC Sport, the French international completed his £52m move to the Gunners last week, and was on the plane for their pre-season tour.

Much to the delight of supporters, he has already shown his predatory instinct in the box as he glided in to finish a move off and open his account for Arsenal, as seen in the tweet below.

?: Alexandre Lacazette calmly slots past Redmayne to score on his Arsenal debut to double Arsenal's lead. #afc pic.twitter.com/lTZDV9Q3Me — afcvideo (@afcvideo) July 13, 2017

While it’s just a friendly and only a glimpse of what he can provide Arsenal, it’s certainly a great start to life with the club for the 26-year-old and he’ll hope to build on it moving forward.

Arsenal got their pre-season started with a 2-0 win over Sydney, with Per Mertesacker scoring the opening goal of the game before Lacazette came off the bench and took centre stage.