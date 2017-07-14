AC Milan bid for €80m Chelsea target

AC Milan are hoping to add to Chelsea’s summer of frustration by preparing a bid for Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is known to be an admirer of the international forward, and having missed out on Romelu Lukaku to rivals Manchester United, is keen to strengthen his forward line. With Diego Costa’s future still very much uncertain, the situation is becoming critical as the Premier League champions prepare back for life in the Champions League.

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are hoping to continue their lavish summer spending with the addition of Belotti, who last season became the youngest player since Andriy Shevchenko to score 24 league goals in a season.

Milan have just wrapped up the surprise signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus -another Chelsea target – having already spent €99m on Andre Silva, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie.

Torino have publicly stated the player is not for sale, but Milan are prepared to either offer his buyout clause of €80m, or alternatively offer €60m plus two unnamed players.

Chelsea retain a strong interest in Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also interest Milan should they fail in their bid for Belotti.