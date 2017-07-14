Arsenal receive major boost, €35m deal ends interest in key cog

Arsenal can seemingly look forward to seeing Hector Bellerin in the side next season, as Barcelona are on the verge of signing Nelson Semedo instead.

The Catalan giants were heavily linked with a swoop for their former youth star this summer, as they looked for a long-term solution to their issues at right-back.

Speculation in Spain had even suggested that Bellerin was keen on a return, but as noted by BBC Sport, Barcelona are now on the verge of sealing a €35m deal for Benfica ace Semedo, as they also released an official statement on their website to confirm the news.

The 23-year-old is expected in Barcelona for his medical on Friday, and he will be a key addition to Ernesto Valverde’s squad this summer.

As per the Evening Standard though, Barca had always hoped to prise Bellerin away, but a reluctance from him to really push an exit through ultimately forced them to look elsewhere.

The Spanish international will now hope to focus on his football and continue to repay the faith shown in him by Arsene Wenger which in turn has helped him establish himself as one of the top right-backs in the Premier League.

It’s surely another major boost for many supporters with Bellerin tied down to a long-term contract which he signed last season, with Wenger not only breaking the club transfer record for Alexandre Lacazette this month, but now seemingly keeping hold of key players.

Hi work is far from done though, as with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among others all having just one year remaining on their contracts, he’ll need to continue to convince star individuals that their respective futures lie in north London with the Gunners.