€35m Barcelona signing imminent as new boy passes medical, wants to go on pre-season tour

Nelson Semedo reportedly passed his Barcelona medical on Friday morning as he closes in on securing a dream move to the Nou Camp this summer.

As per BBC Sport, the Portuguese international will complete a €35m switch from Benfica to Barcelona, and now the formalities are being tied up ahead of the Catalan giants announcing the move.

The 23-year-old’s arrival will be a huge boost to all at Barca given he will solve their problems at right-back ahead of Ernesto Valverde’s first season in charge, and it appears as though confirmation of the move will arrive before the weekend.

As seen in the video below, Semedo arrived at the medical centre to undergo his tests early on Friday morning, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that he has since passed it and will now go on to sign his contract with the La Liga outfit.

? Barcelona

? Nélson Semedo

?? pic.twitter.com/6KJP7cv1Lg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 14, 2017

Further, it’s added by Mundo Deportivo that despite only recently ending his holidays after featuring at the Confederations Cup with Portugal, Semedo wants to cut short his time off and travel with the squad on their pre-season tour of the US.

Andre Gomes and Ter Stegen also featured in that tournament but will be given additional time off, but undoubtedly much to the delight of supporters and all at the club, Semedo doesn’t want to waste any time and is aiming to leave with the squad and get his Barcelona career underway.