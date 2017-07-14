Former Man United star set to make shock return

Man United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly trying to free up funds in order to try and bring a return to the club for Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to the Sun.

Swedish star Ibrahimovic, who scored 28 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions last season as United won three trophies, is reportedly making rapid progress on his return from the injury he suffered against Belgian side Anderlecht in April, as reported by the Sun.

As per the Sun, the forward looks set to be fit by October, with the Red Devils looking to bring the back Swede in January, which would provide Mourinho’s side a massive boost going into the final months of the season.

Should Ibrahimovic make his return to the Red Devils and reunite with boss Mourinho, it’ll certainly give United a big boost going into the final stretch of the season, as the Manchester club will be looking to win their first league title since 2013.