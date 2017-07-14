Incoming £40m Chelsea signing trolls Man Utd with hint of shock snub

Tiemoue Bakayoko gave Chelsea fans a scare on Thursday as some of his social media activity suggested that he could have had a late change of heart.

However, it turns out that he was giving false hope to Man Utd fans, with the Red Devils also linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old this summer.

As reported by The Sun, the French international is expected to compete a £40m move to Stamford Bridge this week, as he arrived in England on Thursday night ahead of undergoing his medical at Cobham on Friday.

However, he sparked a real panic amongst Chelsea fans as although he merely just announced his arrival in England, the location of where he sent the tweet from showed up as Manchester.

In addition, he then tweeted out the red and white colour emoji circles to further stress Chelsea out, but it all seems like an innocent mistake with the tweets now deleted as he was later pictured having dinner with David Luiz and Willian and agent Kia Joorabchian.

Following on from knee surgery at the end of last season, Chelsea fans will likely face a wait to see him in action, but after weeks of speculation over his future, they’ll be relieved to just finally see him in a Blues shirt in the coming hours.