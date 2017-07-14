Jose Mourinho’s remaining Man Utd budget revealed, £110m spent so far

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has already splashed out £110m on two new signings this summer, and he’ll have another £100m+ available for additions.

Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku have been added to the United squad ahead of the new campaign, with The Sun noting that it’s set the Red Devils back £110m for the pair.

With key areas still to address though, it’s been questioned as to how much Man Utd are still willing to spend, with the report going on to suggest that Mourinho still has more than £100m to go out and get his desired targets.

It’s claimed that £35m of that will go on Inter winger Ivan Perisic who has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while another defender and a defensive midfielder are also on his radar.

It remains to be seen who Mourinho lands to bolster his squad, but it’s clear that he has the reigns to now build a squad capable of winning major trophies next season.

While he delivered the Europa League and League Cup last year, the Premier League and Champions League are what United are built to win, and so with this level of backing, there will be no excuses this year as he must improve on last season’s showing.

Lukaku and Lindelof will undoubtedly have a major impact at each end of the pitch, but it’s felt as though Mourinho still needs to strengthen that midfield to build a new core through the backbone of the side.

Further, the right signing will only serve to help Paul Pogba improve after a largely indifferent first campaign back in Manchester, and so the signs are certainly promising for United fans moving forward.