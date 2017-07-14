Liverpool stalwart to seal £5m exit, agreement reached with Serie A giants

Lucas Leiva has reportedly reached an agreement with Lazio to now officially bring an end to his spell with Liverpool, as he will seal a £5m move.

As reported by The Guardian on Friday, the Brazilian veteran was linked with a £5m move to the Serie A outfit, which would bring the curtains down on a 10-year stint at Anfield.

It was claimed that the 30-year-old was weighing up his options and in turn would potentially not travel with Liverpool on their pre-season tour with the squad set to fly out to Hong Kong.

The situation has moved quickly, as Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has now reported that Lucas has reached an agreement with Lazio and so in turn will now secure a move to the Italian capital in the coming days.

Lucas is the longest-serving player in the current Liverpool squad, although his role has diminished significantly in recent times with Jurgen Klopp rarely using him. Although he has been used in defence too to show his versatility, it would seem as though the Liverpool boss is looking for long-term replacements.

Nevertheless, he’s racked up 346 appearances for the Reds after arriving in 2007, but based on these reports, he may well have played his last game for the Merseyside giants as he looks ahead to a new challenge in Italy.