Man United braced for £50M bid from Real Madrid for Spanish star

Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to test Manchester United’s resolve surrounding goalkeeper David De Gea, with the La Liga champions set to bid £50M for the Spaniard, as per the Sun.

Madrid’s bid for the Spanish star is set to increase tensions between the two clubs, who are both training at UCLA in Los Angeles, as reported by the Sun.

According to the Sun, the former Premier League champions have made it clear that ‘keeper De Gea is not for sale.

Madrid have come close to signing the former Atletico Madrid man before, as a 2015 deadline-day move for the Spaniard surprisingly failed after a paperwork mix-up, reports the Sun.

De Gea, who kept 14 clean sheets in 35 appearances last season for Jose Mourinho’s side, still has three years left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

Should Man United decide to sell De Gea, which looks unlikely, it’ll be worth seeing who the Manchester club decide to replace the Spaniard with.