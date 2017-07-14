Man Utd ace wants exit, agent pushes for Euro giants to launch £50m raid

Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea reportedly wants to move to Real Madrid this summer, with his agent, Jorge Mendes, pushing for a move.

The La Liga giants have been linked with a move for over two years now, but the switch has never materialised as speculation continues to suggest that it’s a possibility.

According to Don Balon, Florentino Perez is ready to launch another bid to sign the Spanish international this summer, and this time round, De Gea is said to have told his agent to get a deal done for him to move to the Bernabeu.

It’s added that Keylor Navas will be offloaded in order to make room for the United goalkeeper to come in and immediately be installed at the No.1, and while Jose Mourinho will be desperate to keep one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe at his disposal, it looks as though the will of the player is to head back to Spain.

Time will tell how much truth is in this report, but such has been the longevity of the rumour, it would come as no surprise if the 26-year-old secured a return to the Spanish capital sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, The Sun believe that they’ve uncovered the initial figure that Madrid will offer to prise De Gea away, as it’s reported that they’re ready to submit a bid of around £50m.

The two clubs are currently both in the midst of their pre-season preparations in LA, and so if there was a time to talk transfer business, it would arguably be right now.

De Gea has three years remaining on his contract and so United are in a strong position. However, surely it’s inevitable that the former Atletico Madrid man gets his move back to soon as this rumour refuses to go away.