Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to step up transfer work, star duo on radar as £50m exit set

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the club to accelerate their attempts to strengthen his squad now that the Kyle Walker saga is over.

Spurs are yet to sign anyone this summer, and that will be a concern as ultimately in an ideal world, clubs will want to get business done early in order to let any new arrivals have plenty of time to settle in.

Further, having fallen agonisingly short of winning major trophies again last season, reinforcements are needed and according to The Daily Mail, Pochettino wants to start seeing some movement.

As the report notes, it comes at a time when Walker is expected to seal his £50m move to Manchester City, after Tottenham’s Premier League rivals finally agreed to match their hefty valuation of the England international.

With that fee combined with whatever was already budgeted for, Pochettino will surely now have plenty of money to spend this summer. In turn, it will now be down to him and the club to work together on bringing in the right players to improve the squad and take the club forward.

With their pre-season tour right around the corner, Pochettino won’t want to waste any more time with the Mail noting that Everton’s Ross Barkley and Porto’s Ricardo Pereira are near the top of his transfer shortlist.

Unfortunately for all concerned though, despite the Tottenham boss wanting to avoid waiting until the last minute of the window to strengthen this time round, no deals look imminent and so the waiting game may continue for a little while longer.

Spurs have key pieces in place still and Kieran Trippier can step up and replace Walker, but more is needed to help take them to the next level.