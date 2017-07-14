Pep Guardiola set to splash out £100m in total on PL star, Man City spending to spiral

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has reportedly convinced the club to splash out £100m in total to invest in Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker.

The need for new full-backs at City has been evident after they released a number of veterans this summer before Dani Alves snubbed them for Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Mirror, the club are set to invest a huge amount of money in Walker, as not only are they set to make him the most expensive defender in history with a £54m transfer fee, but he’ll secure a five-year deal worth close to £200,000-per-week with bonuses included, meaning that the entire amount spent on the 27-year-old could reach £100m.

That’s not even where the spending will end either, as the report goes on to add that combined with the signings of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, City are close to agreeing a £50m swoop for Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy too to solve their issues at left-back.

If these two deals are completed, that would take their spending to nearly £170m with much of the summer still to go as Guardiola looks to make crucial additions to his squad.

While there may still be a lack of depth, adding Walker and Mendy to the starting line-up will undoubtedly make them a stronger side, with the duo fitting the bill in terms of what Guardiola requires from his full-backs with their defensive qualities coupled with the pace and energy to get up and down the flanks.

Guardiola may even be far from finished there too as he looks to ensure that City are serious contenders for silverware this coming season, and while some may raise their eyebrows at the figures in question, it’s clear that the Spanish tactician is getting what he’s asked for this summer regardless of price.