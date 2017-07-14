Roma set to make move for Premier League star

Serie A side Roma are eager to sign Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez and have made contact with the player’s agent, as reported by Sky Sports.

Mahrez, who played a massive part in Leicester’s historic Premier League triumph in 2016, has had no bids made for him according to Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, and according to Sky Sports, any offers that the club receive for the player will have to be discussed by the board.

The Algerian international, who managed to contribute six goals and four assists in 33 league appearances for the Foxes last season, joined the club in 2014 from French side Le Harve, and helped the side achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.

Should Mahrez end up making the switch to Italy, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who former Premier League champions Leicester decide to spend their money on as a replacement for the Algerian.