(Video) AC Milan fans go wild as Leonardo Bonucci arrives ahead of €42m move

Leonardo Bonucci arrived in Milan on Friday ahead of sealing his stunning transfer from Juventus to AC Milan in a deal rumoured to be worth €42m.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a significant amount of success during his time in Turin, winning six consecutive Serie A titles.

However, circumstances have now seen him swap the Bianconeri for the Rossoneri, much to the delight of the latter’s supporters who turned out in huge numbers at Casa Milan on Friday to welcome their latest signing.

Bonucci will now undergo his medical and put pen-to-paper on a contract with Milan to become their ninth new arrival this summer as the Italian giants continue to build a formidable new squad.

Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti and Antonio Donnarumma have all arrived over the past two months, but this is the biggest acquisition yet, as reflected by the crowds it has attracted.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bonucci will arrive in a €42m deal, signing a five-year contract worth €7.5m-a-year.