£45m Fabinho move to Man Utd is off

Fabinho will not now be moving to Manchester United this summer, after French champions Monaco have ruled out the midfielder for transfer.

Jose Mourinho had been keen on adding the versatile Brazilian international to his squad at Old Trafford, but according to L’Equipe, Monaco have now announced the player will not be leaving the principality in this transfer window.

Fabinho, who is comfortable at right-back as well as central midfield, has been the target of constant speculation since Monaco wrapped up the French title and caught the eye during the club’s stunning Champions League run.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with him, whilst Monaco’s rivals PSG are believed to have tabled a £45m bid for Fabinho earlier in the month.

Yet, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev met PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Thursday afternoon and made it clear that Fabinho will not be available for sale this summer.

With Chelsea about to finalise the signing of midfielder Timoue Bakayoko, Monaco are keen on retaining the core of their squad following Bernardo Silva’s move to Manchester City.

Monaco are bracing themselves for further bids for Kylian Mbappe, with Real Madrid and PSG believed to be in pole position to sign the 19 year old.

With Fabinho now staying at Monaco, Mourinho is set to intesify his efforts in signing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, who would prefer to sell him to Juventus rather than strengthen a domestic rival.