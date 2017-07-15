Juventus leading race to sign 28-year-old Chelsea star

Juventus have emerged as favourites to sign Serbia and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic following the player being allowed to miss the Blues’ pre-season tour of China and Singapore, as per the Guardian.

After being given permission to miss out on Chelsea’s pre-season tour by boss Antonio Conte, Serbian international Matic’s move away from the club seems imminent, with both Juventus and Inter Milan interested in the midfielder, according to the Guardian.

Talks over a new deal with the Premier League champions have stalled, reports the Guardian, with the player’s preference being to join Manchester United and be reunited with former boss Jose Mourinho, however Juventus may now be the easiest side to negotiate with.

As reported by the Guardian, Chelsea value the player, who scored one and assisted eight in 35 league appearances last season, at £40M, with the player expected to speak with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in the coming days about a move, with the Blues willing to sell the player.

Should Matic end up sealing a move away from Stamford Bridge, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Blues can still perform to the same standard without the Serbian commanding their midfield.