Man United boss Mourinho opens up about transfer failure

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has opened up about the club’s failures to secure a deal to bring Spain and Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to Old Trafford, as reported by the Express.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with a move for Madrid frontman Morata after Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced he would be leaving the club once his contract expired, as per the Express.

Mourinho has since confirmed that the club had in fact tabled a bid for the Spaniard, however the asking price Los Blancos has set for Morata was too high, reports the Express, with United opting to go for Everton forward Romelu Lukaku instead.

Lukaku has joined United along with Swedish international Victor Lindelof as United’s only summer signings so far with Mourinho, according to the Express, still wanting a few more recruits before the window shuts on August 31st.

It appears that United boss Mourinho isn’t having it all his own way this transfer window.