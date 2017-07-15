(Photo) Former England star Rio Ferdinand posts heartbreaking goodbye to his late mother via Instagram

Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has said his goodbye to his late mother vis an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post.

Ferdinand, whose mother sadly passed away from cancer on 13th July, posted a picture of himself and his late mother, Janice, on Instagram as he paid his respects.

We wish Rio and his family all the best with trying to overcome this situation, and wish him and his family all the best in the future. Stay strong Rio. Stay strong.