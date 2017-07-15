(Photo) Former England star Rio Ferdinand posts heartbreaking goodbye to his late mother via Instagram

Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has said his goodbye to his late mother vis an emotional and heartfelt Instagram post.
Ferdinand, whose mother sadly passed away from cancer on 13th July, posted a picture of himself and his late mother, Janice, on Instagram as he paid his respects.
We wish Rio and his family all the best with trying to overcome this situation, and wish him and his family all the best in the future. Stay strong Rio. Stay strong.
Mummy It won't ever be enough but I just want to say thanks, a really big thank you. The ability you had to make me feel loved at every moment in my life without even having to say it or be there by my side will never be forgotten. You were a fighter, a little fighter but with a huge heart. And you wore that heart on your sleeve throughout. All I ever wanted in life from as young as I can remember was to make you proud and I know I must of got somewhere near to doing that…. because your chest was puffed out as big as anyone's whenever my name was mentioned or when you was in a stadium watching me play… I can just hear/see you now "what did you say, oh ok…that's my son…"!!! You were fiery, you were protective, you was soft & hard faced when need be… you loved hard, you disciplined me, you were a grafter & you were my everything. I sit here now thinking & the only negative I can think of is that you talked for too long on the phone!! You gave all of your life to make sure everything was ok for myself, my brothers, sister, your grandchildren & husband Peter (never mind the countless friends & family too). At my most difficult time, you were my shining light & made it your mission to be there for me & my kids… trust me that will never forgotten. From school runs to homework to making them smile… to starting horse riding lessons….they will always remember. You are the most selfless & giving person I have ever known which came from a genuine place of love. The way you have touched so many people's hearts will live on and will be the way many will remember you mum. You were an inspirational person in so many ways, one day I will be able to tell you them all face to face. Love you mummy Rio x
