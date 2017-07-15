Spurs join Juventus in race for £22M-rated Porto defender

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in Porto full-back Ricardo Pereira following former defender Kyle Walker’s move to Premier League rivals Man City, as per the Evening Standard.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Spurs have been scouting Pereira, with his current club Porto confident that their asking price of £22M for the defender will be met.

However Pereira’s agent is apparently uncertain over the way negotiations are heading, with their being confusion over who would represent the player if a deal for Pereira were to materialise, according to the Evening Standard.

Pereira, who spent last season at Ligue 1 side Nice where he scored two and assisted four in 24 league appearances, has also attracted interest from Juventus, report the Evening Standard, following the Serie A side losing Dani Alves after the player’s contract with the club expired.

Should Spurs get a deal for Pereira over the line, it’ll be interesting to see whether the Portuguese man can fill the boots of the outgoing Kyle Walker.