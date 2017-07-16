£10m Tottenham target confirms talks, wait for first signing continues

Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth has confirmed that the club are in negotiations with Tottenham, although he doesn’t know how far discussions have gone.

The wait goes on for Tottenham fans for the first signing of the summer, but by all accounts in recent days, it has been suggested that Foyth is the most likely candidate.

As per ESPN, Estudiantes were reportedly holding out for £15m for the 19-year-old defender, but Spurs are only willing to pay £10m to take him to Europe this summer.

While it may not be the most extravagant or sure-fire signings that could be made this summer, Mauricio Pochettino and the club may well have seen enough of Foyth to suggest that he could be a very smart signing.

As far as the player is concerned, he’s leaving discussions to the two clubs and his agent, although he did confirm that negotiations are in progress.

“Truth to be told I do not know,” he told El Dia. “I heard that they are negotiating with Tottenham. But the truth is that I do not know how far they will go and if I will finally be transferred.

“I ask little and I do not want to know too much.”

Time will tell if the Argentine Under-20 international arrives, as although he’s only made a handful of appearances for his club senior side, he’s also featured at youth level for his country and has shown plenty of promise which would suggest that a switch to Tottenham could be a great long-term addition.