30-year-old Man City star set for La Liga return

Man City and Spain winger Nolito is set for a return to La Liga with Spanish sideSevilla, with the player expected to undergo a medical today, as reported by Sky Sports.

Sevilla announced today via twitter that Nolito will arrive at the club, before undergoing a medical with the Los Rojiblancos, with the winger set to sign a three-year deal, according to Sky Sports.

Nolito, who joined City at the begging of last season from Sevilla’s fellow La Liga side Celta Vigo, had found himself down the pecking order at the Etihad, with City boss Guardiola having all of Leroy Sane, Bernado Silva and Raheem Sterling to pick from as well as the Spaniard.

Nolito found his first team opportunities limited last season under Guardiola, as the winger was only able to make 19 league appearances, scoring four and assisting two, as City scraped third over rivals Liverpool.

With Nolito set for a return to La Liga, it’ll be interesting to see if City boss Guardiola feels the need to replace the winger, or whether the Spaniard is happy with his current squad depth.