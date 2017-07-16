31-goal Borussia Dortmund forward issued warning by club

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have issues Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a warning over the forward’s uncertain future, according to Sky Sports.

Aubameyang, who managed 31 league goals in 32 appearances for the German side last season, has been constantly linked with a move away from the club, with Chelsea, AC Milan and PSG all reportedly interested in the striker, as per Sky Sports.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that the club are yet to receive an offer for the forward, however Watzke has warned Aubameyang and his potential future club that the Bundesliga side won’t be waiting much longer for clarity over the forward’s future, as reported by Sky Sports.

Chelsea are in the hunt for a new centre forward, report Sky Sports, after the club decided to listen to offers as boss Conte decided that the player is no longer in his plans.

Should Aubameyang end up making the move from Dortmund to Chelsea, it’ll surely put the Blues in the driving seat to retain their Premier League title this season.