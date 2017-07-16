£70m Chelsea splurge not enough to end talk of shock exit of most influential figure

Just as Chelsea have started to splash out this summer, fresh reports have suggested that Antonio Conte could be on his way out of the club.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Premier League champions splashed out an initial £29m on Antonio Rudiger last week, and that was followed by the £40m signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko this week, as per Sky Sports.

That would suggest that things are starting to move in the right direction for Chelsea, but instead The Sun claim that contract talks with Conte have stalled again which in turn has led to question marks being raised over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Having delivered the Premier League title in his first season in charge in west London, it’s no real surprise that he would be a man in demand, but surely with his project just starting at Chelsea it would seem like an easy negotiation to get him to commit his future to the club.

It’s suggested in the report that one of the obstacles in the way is whether he gets a new four-year deal worth £9.6m-a-season, or a shorter contract, while he has been left frustrated having missed out on key transfer targets such as Leonardo Bonucci and Romelu Lukaku.

There’s still much to do for Chelsea in this transfer window as they look to build a stronger squad ahead of their return to the Champions League, but it still seems as though all is not well with the 46-year-old.

More additions are expected and so perhaps that will ease any tension that still exists between the two parties, but until Conte puts pen to paper, it seems as though this story will continue to run.