Chelsea see monster €100m bid rejected, still pushing for €70m top target

Chelsea have reportedly seen a stunning €100m bid for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain rejected by the Serie A giants, who seemingly have no desire to sell.

The 29-year-old moved to Turin last summer and went on to score 32 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

In turn, given his influence on Massimiliano Allegri’s side, it’s no real surprise that Tuttosport have reported that Chelsea have seen their €100m bid turned down.

That’s a significant amount of money for a player close to reaching 30, but it’s still seemingly not enough to prise the Argentine international away, as along with Paulo Dybala, it’s claimed that the pair are considered indispensable to Juve and will not be sold.

It’s claimed that the conversation between the two clubs was opened around 10 days ago, but ultimately it hasn’t gone anywhere as the Italian giants want to keep the prolific striker, especially having already sold Leonardo Bonucci this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea may have better luck with their €70m pursuit of Alex Sandro, with Antonio Conte chasing a new left-sided defender to add quality and depth to his squad.

It still seems a little strange given that Marcos Alonso did a stellar job last season and so spending so heavily in that position this summer would be a questionable move when all that is required is a solid back-up option.

Nevertheless, the pursuit of Sandro goes on, unlike that of Higuain, with the former Napoli and Real Madrid striker going nowhere this summer as Juve look to keep the rest of their core intact in order to compete for major honours again this coming season.