€222m Barcelona superstar dismisses talk of PL switch

Barcelona forward Neymar has ruled out the possibility of him moving to the Premier League, as he insists he has no real desire to move to England.

The Brazilian international has previously been linked with a move to one of the top clubs in the English top flight, but the longer the wait goes on, the more complicated a transfer would be.

As reported by ESPN, after signing a new contract with the Catalan giants last season, his release clause is set to steadily increase year on year.

Currently, he’s in the second year of his contract, and in turn has a release clause of €222m, which would make it highly unlikely that he’ll be moving to England or anywhere else anytime soon anyway.

However, he has now addressed it himself and although he watches Premier League football to keep an eye on his international teammates, the Barcelona superstar evidently has no burning desire to move to the Premier League himself.

“Have I thought about it? No, not yet,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “To be honest I’ve never thought about living in England. I do watch the Premier League a little bit, but then again I don’t like to watch too much football.

“I like to follow Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus just to see how they’re doing but I’ve never touched the subject of moving to the Premier League with them. I’ve never asked about going there.

“They never told me to come there but they do tell me they like living there. All the players who are there like to be in England.”

It will be a welcome boost for Barcelona to hear him confirm his intentions moving forward, which suggests that the partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be in place for many more years.