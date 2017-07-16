Leicester closing in on signing of Championship star

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is set to leave the KC stadium in pursuit of Premier League football, with former champions Leicester edging ever closer to securing a deal for the Swiss star, as per the Hull Daily Mail.

As per the Hull Daily Mail, the goalkeeper, who kept five clean sheets in 22 league games for the Tigers last season as Hull suffered relegation back to the Championship, has left the club’s training camp in Portugal in order to try and complete his move to Leicester, with a fee of around £2M having reportedly been agreed between the two clubs.

Should Jakupovic end up making the move to the King Power Stadium, it’ll be worth seeing whether the player has be signed as back-up for current Foxes first choice ‘keeper Kasper Schmeichel, or whether the player will be able to command a starting place in Craig Shakespeare’s side, as the former Premier League champions look to improve on their 12th place finish last season.