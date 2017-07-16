Man United boss Mourinho rules out reunion with Madrid star

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out a reunion with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to BBC.

Ronaldo, as per BBC, was reported as being unhappy at Los Blancos, and was looking for a way out after being accused of tax fraud.

The Portugal star, who scored an impressive 25 goals in 29 league appearances last season for Zinedine Zidane’s side, was linked with a move back to Old Trafford, but as reported by the BBC, Red Devils boss Mourinho has said that bringing the winger back to Manchester would be “mission impossible”.

Mourinho went into further detail about the complications of going after a player like Ronaldo, as the United boss said that the deal won’t be able to happen due to “economic difficulties”, reports the BBC.

With Ronaldo looking set to stay the Bernabeu following reports of him wanting a move away, things are definitely looking up for the Los Blancos faithful as they look to retain their league title next season.