Man Utd end Barcelona interest in key figure, £200k-a-week deal worth £41.6m in total to be signed

Man Utd are reportedly set to secure midfielder Ander Herrera’s long-term future at the club with a lucrative new contract offer for the Spaniard.

The focus so far this summer has been on strengthening Jose Mourinho’s squad, with Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof arriving so far.

However, it appears as though it will be switched to rewarding key individuals in the next day or two, with The Daily Star reporting that Herrera will pen a new deal worth £200,000-a-week plus bonuses over four years.

In turn, that means the 27-year-old could earn £41.6m over the course of the deal, as he becomes one of the highest paid players at Man Utd having proven his importance last season after establishing himself as a key figure for Mourinho.

It’s added that Herrera may even captain United on a regular basis next season given Michael Carrick isn’t expected to play every game, and so coupled with this deal, it looks as though he’s set to really cement his place in the line-up and club moving forward.

The Star note how Barcelona have been interested in the Spaniard, as coach Ernesto Valverde was linked with sealing a reunion having worked with Herrera previously at Athletic Bilbao. However, that now looks to be over as Herrera will commit his future to Man Utd and rule out any chance of an exit.

Mourinho will still be looking for reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window, while a midfielder could still be on his agenda. However, with the likes of Herrera and Paul Pogba settled in the line-up, it looks as though the duo will continue to be key moving forward.