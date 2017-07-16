Pep Guardiola eyes transfer scrap with Chelsea for £21m La Liga star

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on the signing of Real Madrid full-back Danilo, as he lines up a transfer battle with Chelsea.

Despite the £50m signing of Kyle Walker, as per BBC Sport, Guardiola is keen to have a selection of top full-backs at his disposal next season.

Given what he demands of the individuals in those positions, coupled with the fact that he will be aiming to compete on several fronts next seasons evidently he needs quality and depth having released a number of stalwarts this summer.

According to The Times, Danilo is the next name on his shortlist, as he looks to provide stiff competition for Man City who are also interested in the 26-year-old.

Having struggled to solidify his place in the Madrid team, it sounds as though he will be available this summer if the right offer arrives, which the report suggests will be around the £21m mark.

With other needs to address in the side, it remains to be seen whether or not Danilo is the next arrival at either Stamford Bridge or the Etihad, but it looks as though he’ll be at the centre of a tug-of-war between the two Premier League giants.

While Guardiola’s need for him is explained above, Chelsea will also need depth in that department despite the arrival of Antonio Rudiger who offers Antonio Conte versatility.

Victor Moses featured heavily last season on the right flank, and so another option there would be very useful to the Italian tactician, just as it would be for Guardiola.