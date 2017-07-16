Pep Guardiola to sign £50m ace this week, Man City spree to surpass £130m

After reportedly seeing an inquiry for Danny Rose rejected, Man City boss Pep Guardiola will reportedly look to wrap up a deal for Benjamin Mendy.

The Spanish tactician is fresh from splashing out £50m on Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker, who along with the signings of Ederson and Bernardo Silva has pushed City’s spending this summer well above the £100m mark already, as per BBC Sport.

It appears as though they’re far from finished too, as having released Gael Clichy this summer, Aleksandar Kolarov is the only real option at left-back, The Express report that the push to sign Mendy from Monaco will be stepped up this week after Tottenham dismissed any talk of a possible Rose exit.

Guardiola is now reportedly ready to splash out £50m on the French international as he hopes to wrap up a deal before City head out on their pre-season tour of the US to continue to plug the gaps and complete his squad.

Having played a pivotal role in helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title last season, the 22-year-old has proven his quality while also breaking into the France squad this year.

In turn, it’s no real surprise to see City adamant about signing him, but it remains to be seen whether or not it happens in Guardiola’s preferred timeframe as he will undoubtedly hope to now add the final pieces to his squad as quickly as possible.

After falling short of silverware last season, the pressure is on the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss this year as he can’t afford to be left empty-handed again, particularly after spending so much this summer to put the squad that he wants together as that ultimately dismisses any excuses he may have had.