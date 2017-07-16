(Photo) Man City star all but confirms departure from club with Instagram post

Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart has all but confirmed his departure from the club with his most recent post on Instagram.

Hart, who is rumoured to be moving to London side West Ham within the next few days, posted a picture of himself on a train with the caption “on route to the next adventure #kaammoonnnn”

If this is Hart confirming his Hammers move, it’ll be worthwhile to see whether the goalkeeper can aid West Ham in their pursuit of a top-half finish for this coming season.