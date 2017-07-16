Tottenham eye done deal for marquee signing this week, still £20m short of valuation

Tottenham are reportedly pushing to secure the signing of Ross Barkley before they depart for their pre-season tour this week, but there’s still a gap to be bridged.

Spurs saw Kyle Walker depart for Manchester City this week with his sizeable fee likely to be added to the transfer coffers this summer with the club yet to make a major signing.

According to The Mirror, they seemingly want Barkley to be their key addition, but they’re nowhere near the £50m valuation set by the Toffees.

As per the report, the 23-year-old is Mauricio Pochettino’s top summer target, and given that he’s in the last year of his contract with Everton, Tottenham value him at around £25m to £30m.

Having opted not to pen a new deal with Everton, despite an offer of a contract worth £100,000-a-week on the table, it’s clear that Barkley intends on moving on this summer but there is seemingly a long way to go between what Everton want and what Tottenham will offer.

It’s debatable as to what the England international’s true valuation is as he hasn’t quite proven himself capable of delivering at the highest level on a consistent basis yet, and with his contract situation in mind, £50m seems ridiculous.

Barkley has impressed for Everton with 21 goals and 21 assists in 150 league appearances for the club though, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a deal can be struck between the two parties as Everton look to continue their big spending this summer too.