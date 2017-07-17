AC Milan transfer news: €70m raid close, interest confirmed in Euro 2016 winner

AC Milan are reportedly on the verge of signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, with claims that a €70m deal is close for the Spaniard.

The Rossoneri have already signed 10 players this summer, with Vincenzo Montella effectively being handed an almost entirely new starting line-up.

The final piece in the puzzle is the signing of a world-class striker, with various names being linked with a move to the San Siro ahead of the new campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata has surpassed both Andrea Belotti and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 24-year-old is ready to snub Chelsea and move to Milan.

It’s claimed that a contract worth €10m-a-year net will be on the table for him which could yet be raised, while the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement on a €70m transfer fee.

In turn, Madrid president Florentino Perez is hopeful that the funds raised by Morata’s sale will help the club in their pursuit of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, and so things could have a crucial knock-on effect, as per the report. It’s worth noting though that Milan have been heavily linked with Morata previously this summer, but nothing came out of it on that occasion.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta go on to quote Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge as he confirmed to reporters that Milan are interested in signing Renato Sanches.

“I can confirm the interest of Milan for Renato Sanches, but there is still no agreement,” he is quoted as saying.

It’s added by Gazzetta that the Bavarian giants paid €60m for the Portuguese international last summer off the back of his impressive performances at Euro 2016, as well as for Benfica prior to that.

Having experienced a disappointing debut campaign in Germany, his stock has fallen. However, Milan seemingly believe that they can get the best out of him again at the San Siro next season, and so it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement can be reached with Bayern.

It’s unclear where Sanches would fit in though given that Milan have plenty of options in midfield now, but the transfer assault looks set to continue.