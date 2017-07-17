Antonio Conte edges closer to third Chelsea summer signing, personal terms agreed

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could reportedly see the club wrap up their third summer signing this week after personal terms were agreed with Real Madrid right-back Danilo.

After weeks of talk of tension and problems at Stamford Bridge between the Italian tactician and the club over a lack of transfer activity, things seem to be easing now.

Chelsea have sold or loaned out a number of players this summer and so they’re still short of depth, but following the signings of Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko, they could be on the verge of a third major new addition.

According to Globo Esporte, talks are at an advanced stage over Danilo’s transfer fee, while the Brazilian himself has agreed on a lucrative contract.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not this deal can be wrapped up by the end of the week, with Conte and Chelsea still having plenty to do this summer.

Although both Victor Moses and Cesar Azpilicueta excelled last season on the right side of the defence and midfield, Conte will need additional options with the return of Champions League football to their schedule.

As a result, signing Danilo would address that problem, although there will be question marks raised by the move given how the 26-year-old hasn’t particularly stood out at the Bernabeu and established himself as a first-team regular under Zinedine Zidane after impressing in Portugal previously.

Nevertheless, Chelsea and Conte seemed convinced by the signing as they press ahead for a move, and if the report above is to be believed, it won’t be long before he is unveiled as Chelsea’s next summer recruit.