Arsenal target to demand move, £90k-a-week agreement in place

Monaco ace Thomas Lemar is reportedly demanding that he be allowed to join Arsenal this summer as the French champions play hardball.

The Ligue 1 outfit are seeing their title-winning squad be ripped apart this summer, with Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko having already moved on.

Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy have also been heavily linked with an exit, but as per The Sun, Lemar could be the next to go as the 21-year-old is pushing to move to north London as he can’t wait to work with Arsene Wenger.

It’s claimed that there is a concern from Lemar’s perspective that Monaco could block his move, at which point he could demand to be sold to secure his dream move to Arsenal.

Having been so influential last season with 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions, it’s no surprise that Monaco want to keep hold of him, but it remains to be seen whether or not they’re essentially fighting a losing battle and better off letting him leave.

It’s added by the Sun that a long-term deal worth around £90,000-a-week has already been agreed between the player and Arsenal, and so it seems as though all signs are pointing towards a move eventually happening this summer.

It will take another significant transfer fee though, with Arsenal already splashing out £52m on striker Alexandre Lacazette as per BBC Sport, as Arsene Wenger looks to make crucial additions to his squad to ensure that they can compete for major honours this coming season.

Question marks remain over the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but with big-name additions such as these, it will surely have a positive influence on all as Arsenal hope to tie them down to new contracts.