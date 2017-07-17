Barcelona suffer major blow, Man Utd ace ends talk of shock summer move

Man Utd midfielder Ander Herrera has dismissed the possibility of him moving to Barcelona this summer, insisting he’s happy at Old Trafford.

After his former Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde took the top job at the Catalan giants, it was only natural that he would be linked with some of his former charges.

Herrera has been the main name to consistently be linked with a switch to Barcelona, but he has put an end to speculation that he could be willing to leave United this summer.

“There is nothing certain about Barcelona because I am very happy at United and I feel valued and focused here,” he told journalists, as reported by Marca.

While that will be a huge setback for Barca as they continue to look at ways to strengthen the squad ahead of Valverde’s first season at the helm, it’s a major boost for United as the 27-year-old established himself as a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s plans last year.

It will undoubtedly be more of the same this coming campaign as Mourinho has yet to address his midfield, with Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku coming in to bolster the defence and attack respectively.

Herrera did go on to express his disappointment that the club couldn’t get a deal done for Real Madrid striker and compatriot Alvaro Morata, but that’s hardly going to be enough to warrant him pushing for an exit.

In turn, it looks as though the Spanish international is going nowhere, and the focus will remain on getting United back competing for major honours this coming season as they look to kick on from last year and eye bigger prizes such as the Premier League title and the Champions League.

As for Barca, with a need to start to replace some of the ageing icons in the side, they’ll have to turn their attention elsewhere.