Liverpool told to give up on top target, must wait for 30%+ drop in €80m valuation

RB Leipzig have reportedly reiterated to Liverpool that Naby Keita will not be sold this summer and that they should give up their pursuit.

The 22-year-old midfielder had emerged as a top target for Jurgen Klopp, as he has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield for weeks.

However, it doesn’t look as though a move will materialise, as ESPN report how the Bundesliga outfit have again warned the Premier League giants that they’re wasting their time trying to sign Keita ahead of next season.

Liverpool had been quoted an unofficial price-tag of €80m earlier this summer, as per the report, and while the Reds are said to be planning to meet that valuation, Leipzig have now insisted that no figure will convince them to part company with one of their most prized assets.

Having qualified for the Champions League, the German side will hope to compete for the league title and make an impression in Europe, and they will only be able to do that if they keep hold of the individuals that helped them to reach their objectives last year.

“We will not enter into negotiations at all,” a club source told ESPN FC. “A decision has been made that none of our key players will be sold and we’re sticking to it.”

That sentiment has been echoed by all levels of management at Leipzig over the last week or two, and so Liverpool may well have to bide their time for 12 months until a release clause for Keita comes into effect.

It’s claimed by ESPN that the Guinea international will be available for €55m next summer due to the clause, and so while it’s proving to be too difficult this summer, Liverpool may be well advised to look elsewhere for now and revisit their interest in Keita next year when a deal represents better value for money.