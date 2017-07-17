(Video) Diego Costa all-but ends Chelsea stint, parties and mocks Conte

Chelsea striker Diego Costa looks to be on his way out of the club, but antics like this are surely doing no-one any favours to push a deal through.

The Spaniard revealed earlier this summer that Antonio Conte had text him to inform him that he no longer formed part of his plans moving forward.

It came despite winning the Premier League title together last season with Costa playing a pivotal role in that success, but also after months of speculation linking him with either a return to Atletico Madrid or a move to China, as reported by The Sun.

Having been given an extended break this summer to sort out his return to Spain, Costa has been on Instagram live to post a video of him partying in an Atleti shirt, where he also responds to a comment by mocking Conte.

As per the video below, he tells viewers to “give Conte a hug”, with these latest actions all-but sealing his fate and an exit from Chelsea ahead of the new campaign.

The 28-year-old won’t be able to play until January if he does return to Atleti as their transfer ban won’t allow him to feature before then, but it seems as though he’ll be desperate to move as soon as possible and wait it out rather than stay at Stamford Bridge.

In turn, this also raises the question as to who Chelsea will sign to replace him, with several names being tipped to join the Premier League champions this summer, with the likes of Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang mentioned in the report above.