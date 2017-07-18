Arsenal and Liverpool on red alert, PSG make contact but eye alternative in £140m superstar duo

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking at Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez or Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho as a marquee signing this summer.

The French giants are expected to make significant moves this summer after missing out on the Ligue 1 title to rivals Monaco last time out, and have already brought in Dani Alves.

However, they’re expected to add some real marquee names between now and the end of the summer, with L’Equipe and Le Parisien both reporting that they have set their sights on Sanchez and have made contact with his representatives over a move.

It will likely take a significant offer to prise the Chilean international away from the Emirates, as he remains Arsenal’s talismanic leader up top, although any exit would be softened by the signing of Alexandre Lacazette.

Nevertheless, the priority for the Gunners will undoubtedly be to convince Sanchez to commit his long-term future to the club, as currently he has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Coutinho remains PSG’s ‘Plan B’, although that would be a much more difficult transfer for the French outfit given that the Brazilian international is tied to Liverpool for another five years.

It’s noted by The Sun, that while Sanchez could go for around £50m this summer, with Arsenal keen not to sell to a Premier League rival if forced to let him go, it will be much more expensive to land Coutinho who is valued at around £90m.

There are still many question marks surrounding the futures of the pair, but PSG are ready to launch an assault for one of them, with Sanchez and Arsenal likely to be the first stop before Coutinho becomes a top target.