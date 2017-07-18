Arsenal pair subject of double raid from PL rivals, £16m bid perfect for Wenger

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on Arsenal duo Jack Wilshere and Calum Chambers, with the latter the subject of a £16m bid from the Eagles.

Palace were beaten to the loan signing of Wilshere last summer, as Bournemouth swooped in at the last minute to secure a season-long deal for the England international.

According to The Sun, they’re ready to make a fresh move this summer with Frank De Boer reportedly giving the green light for the club to try again as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of his first season in charge at Selhurst Park.

While Wilshere is close to returning to full fitness after fracturing his leg at the back end of last season, he still faces an uncertain future with just 12 months remaining on his current contract.

As per the report, Arsenal ideally want him to sign a new deal and then loan him out, but if that fails to materialise, they will look to sell or keep him rather than finding a temporary solution, while that in itself raises serious questions as to whether he should stay at Arsenal if he faces another loan exit.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports that Palace have reportedly offered around £16m to sign versatile defender Chambers, with the 22-year-old also facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Having spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, while rarely featuring for Arsenal prior to that, it’s unclear as to whether or not he has a future with the Gunners as a regular first-team star.

In turn, if the offer from Palace is on the table, Wenger will surely find it difficult to turn it down as it represents good business for Arsenal who can use those funds to continue to strengthen the squad.

Wenger has already signed Alexandre Lacazette this summer to set a new club record transfer fee, while the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Lucas Perez, Carl Jenkinson, Mathieu Debuchy and Kieran Gibbs are all expected to leave this summer in a real shake up of the squad as they’ve all been left off the pre-season tour and so can raise further funds and make space in the team for new arrivals.